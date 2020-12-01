Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday. Deol has been staying in the Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said. The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday. The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district. Also Read - Night Curfew in Punjab Commences From Today, Rs 1000 Fine For Not Wearing Mask | Details Here

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be gearing up for Apne 2 also starring his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol. They will be seen together on screen for the first time. The announcement was made on social media by both Sunny and Bobby Deol with a brief motion poster. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the makers and the family decided to announce its sequel with the blessings of Guru Nanak Ji. The film will go on floors in March 2021 and will release around Diwali 2021. The shooting might take place in Punjab and Europe. It will have double the action, drama, emotions and entertainment with new characters being added in.

We wish for his speedy recovery.