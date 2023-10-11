Home

Sunny Deol to Play Lord Hanuman Alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Strong Chances!

Fresh off the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is contemplating his next films and if everything goes well, he will be seen playing the role of Lord Hanumani Nitesh Tiwari's anticipated three-part Ramayana.

Ramayana update: After Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the makers of Ramayana seem to have added one more name to the list of stars joining the film. If the latest reports are anything to go by, then Nitesh Tiwari has a jackpot in his hand with Sunny Deol entering his epic three-part Ramayana. Speculations are rife in Bollywood that the Gadar 2 actor has given his initial nod to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. This makes the whole trilogy even bigger and changes the way modern Ramayana would look for fans now.

Sunny has gained a newfound popularity after the mega success of Gadar 2 in both domestic and global markets. The actor is the first choice for any action-driven commercial entertainer in Bollywood and considering the kind of grand aura which is associated with his screen presence, it is only fit that the makers could see him playing the part in the trilogy. There’s no official confirmation on the same but this Ramayana is definitely getting bigger every day.

Earlier, Tiwari and his team performed a casting coup by having KGF fame Yash on board to play the role of Raavan. Alia Bhatt was earlier reported to be playing the role of Sita but now, the makers have zeroed down on the Malayalam actor Sai Pallavi to play the lead alongside Ranbir in the film. It is interesting to note that the film is being made in three parts and the first part is only going to focus on Lord Ram and Sita’s characters – their journey as a couple and the dynamics of their relationship. It is only in the second part that Sunny will get to have a bigger screen space.

While the role is a keen aspect of Ramayana, Tiwari is also reportedly planning a stand-alone film on Lord Hanuman. The journey of this epic character from Hindu mythology makes for a separate story and the director feels that Sunny can spearhead this in a stand-alone series. The thought is not officially laid down yet but the idea of having Sunny play Bajrang Bali does sound good.

Meanwhile, the three-part Ramayana will go on the floors around February 2024. It will be co-directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar and will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra.

