Sunny Deol to Team up With JP Dutta Again For Border 2 Amid Gadar 2 Achieving Historic Feat at Box Office

Sunny Deol will be teaming up with JP Dutta again for his war actioner Border 2 amid Gadar 2 box office success.

Sunny Deol to Team up With JP Dutta Again For Border 2: Sunny Deol has achieved one of the biggest milestones in his movie career as Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The Anil Sharma directorial is on a record-breaking rampage as audiences are showering the period actioner with their love by turning up in large numbers at theatres. The film has not only done huge business at the multiplexes but at single-screen theaters as well. After a dry spell for twelve years, Sunny as Tara Singh has delivered the biggest hit in Bollywood. As fans have been demanding the sequels to his previous iconic roles, the actor is all set to reprise one of his most memorable movies with its second installment.

SUNNY DEOL ALL SET TO RETURN WITH HIS WAR ACTIONER BORDER 2

Sunny is currently in talks with filmmaker JP Dutta for Border 2, as reported by Pinkvilla. The report stated that, “Border is among the most historic blockbusters of Indian Cinema and is easily a film that warrants a part two. The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle.” It further added, “They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon.”

Speaking about the production and casting, the source claimed, “Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon.”

Gadar 2 is creating havoc with its commercial success in its second weekend and also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

