Home

Entertainment

Sunny Deol’s Aww-Dorable Dance With Teddy Bear on Bobby Deol’s ‘Jamal Kudu’ Song From Animal Goes Viral, Ameesha Patel Reacts

Sunny Deol’s Aww-Dorable Dance With Teddy Bear on Bobby Deol’s ‘Jamal Kudu’ Song From Animal Goes Viral, Ameesha Patel Reacts

Sunny Deol finally hops on brother Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu' trend with his favourite teddy bear on Christmas - WATCH aww-dorable viral video!

Sunny Deol's Aww-Dorable Dance With Teddy Bear on Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kuddu' Song From Animal Goes Viral, Ameesha Patel Reacts

Bobby Deol’s entry song ‘Jamal Kudu‘ from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal became an internet sensation. The song has now caught Bobby’s brother and superstar Sunny Deol’s attention. The ‘Gadar 2‘ actor recreated his version of ‘Jamal Kudu‘ with a teddy bear on Christmas. Sunny Deol dropped an adorable video of himself dancing to Bobby Deol’s entry song. Instead of dancing with the glass on his head, Sunny Paaji held his favourite teddy bear and grooved like a happy kid. In the viral video, Sunny Deol danced near the beautifully adorned Christmas tree. He got goofy and playful with his little teddy. Sunny also planted a kiss on the teddy to express his love and excitement. The caption on the video read, “Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear 🧸🎄🎊 (sic).”

Trending Now

Sunny Deol’s Dances to ‘Jamal Kudu’ – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

You may like to read

Sunny Deol’s dancing video from the Christmas celebration went viral in no time. His Gadar co-star Ameesha Patel quickly reacted to the video and wrote, “U are the cutie pie —- cuter than any teddy bear (sic).” Sunny Deol’s fans and followers dropped heart-eye emojis and fire emojis for the actor. One of the users wrote, “Adorable ❤️❤️we love you (sic).” Another user wrote, “Next time I see you, I am going to get you a teddy bear ❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “Omg so cute Sunny ji 😍 (sic).”

For the unversed, Sunny Deol’s love for teddy bears came to the limelight during his appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan 8.’ His son mentioned that Sunny likes teddy bears and has a huge collection of them. Surprised Karan Johar said, “Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump, can actually be into teddy bears.”

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.