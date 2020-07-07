The year 2020 had been a bad year for Bollywood. Many stalwarts of the industry have left us this year and the recent one who joined the list is veteran filmmaker Harish Shah who was the producer of Sunny Deol’s popular film Jaal: The Trap released in 2003. Also Read - Sunny Deol on Being Gurdaspur MP: I Got Into Politics to Make Lives of Those Who Elected me Better, They Are Happy With What I Have Done

Harish Shah passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 7, 2020. His funeral took place at 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium. He was 76 and was battling throat cancer for ten years. His brother Vinod Shah told Indian Express, “Harish was battling throat cancer for ten years. He passed away today at 6 am. He was 76 years old. His funeral will take place today around 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, very few people are allowed for the funeral. It is going to be only 2 or 3 of us to do his last rites.” Also Read - Entertainment News Today, March 11: BJP MP Sunny Deol Signs Big Action Drama, Says 'Will Divide my Time in Both Politics And Films'

Harish Shah had worked with renowned actors like Rajesh Khanna in Mere Jeevan Saathi, Dharmendra in Zalzala, Rishi Kapoor in Dhan Daulat and Sunny Deol in Jaal: The Trap among others. Also Read - 'No One Better Than me in Beating up People,' Says BJP MP Sunny Deol at Rally in Pathankot

May his soul rest in peace!