Home

Entertainment

Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Shares Roka Pic With Best Men, Dadu Dharmendra Reacts

Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Shares Roka Pic With Best Men, Dadu Dharmendra Reacts

Groom-to-be Karan Deol shared an adorable picture with his "best men", including father Sunny Deol and younger brother Rajveer Deol.

Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol Shares Roka Pic With Best Men, Dadu Dharmendra Reacts

Karan Deol – Drisha Acharya Roka Ceremony: The Deol clan of Bollywood is currently beaming with joy as Sunny Deol’s eldest son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot. Karan and his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya are expected to exchange vows on June 18 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started. On Wednesday, the groom-to-be Karan shared an adorable picture with his “best men”, including father Sunny Deol and younger brother Rajveer Deol. In the fam-jam pic, the trio is seen flashing smiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)



Sunny looked dapper in a blue shirt. Rajveer also opted for a casual look by sporting a cream shirt. Karan undoubtedly stole the attention in traditional attire. He is seen all decked up in a blue kurta.

You may like to read

“Couldn’t be more grateful.. My best men! #groomsquad #family #blessed #love,” he captioned the post.

As soon as Karan dropped the picture, netizens and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes.

Karan’s dada and veteran actor Dharmendra dropped a congratulatory wish. “Congratulation,” Dharmendra commented, adding a string of red heart emojis. The wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will next be seen in Apne 2 alongside his father Sunny, uncle Bobby, and grandfather Dharmendra. Sunny, on the other hand, is currently busy promoting his film Gadar 2. Along with Ameesha Patel, he will reprise his role as Tara Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.