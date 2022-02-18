Sunny Leone Alleges Loan Scam: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone claimed that her PAN card was exploited in a loan scam. In a now-deleted tweet, the actor claimed that her PAN was used to obtain a Rs 2,000 loan. She went so far as to blame India Bulls Securities for doing little to assist her.Also Read - Sunny Leone Plays With Sharks, Poses With Them in Dangerously Stunning Pics From Maldives

According to moneycontrol.com, her tweet read, "Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 Rs loan," She also added that a financial firm did 'nothing' to help her. She later took to her Twitter account to express her gratitude to the banking firm after the issue was addressed. Her tweet read, " Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post.

Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post. — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 17, 2022

Leone isn’t the only one who has been the victim of suspected identity theft and loan fraud while using Dhani services. Many Twitter users in India have complained this month that their personal information was taken without their permission to apply for loans on Dhani.

The actor helped another person who was caught up in a similar circumstance. Sunny was tagged in a tweet which she retweeted. His tweet read, “I complained everywhere, cybercrime, consumer form, and i visited thier head office in gurgaon their manager told me issue will resolve but still they keep calling me and asking for loan which I didn’t took, there is 1000+ cases of #SCAM from #Dhani , please look into this #help (sic).”

