Bollywood hot diva and dancer Sunny Leone, however, is always in the news with her new adventures. But this time Sunny Leone can be seen dancing not with any actor but with a cricketer. Yes, you read it right! Sunny Leone's video with West Indies famous cricketer Dwayne Bravo aka DJ Bravo is going viral on social media. On Tuesday, the guest on Locked Up With Sunny, was Dwayne Bravo and they didn't miss the chance to entertain their fans with dance during a live session.

Sunny Leone's own chat show on Instagram Locked Up With Sunny, has been trending because the actor has an interesting conversation with celebrities. So far, guests on her show included Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Ashish Chanchlani, Mandana Karimi, Dabboo Ratnani. The latest guest was DJ Bravo, and as expected, the live session was lit!

In the live session, DJ Bravo and Sunny Leone dance to Maniac song from Flashdance and they were seen matching their steps.

Have a look at the viral video:

DJ Bravo and Sunny Leone were also a part of a big ‘Sunburn Festival’. In this festival, both of them enjoyed on stage with fans. Many videos of this show were on their fans page.

Sunny Leone has been keeping herself busy with various things amid the coronavirus lockdown. She has recently met her inner artist and has come out with something wonderful. She is proud of her “lockdown piece of art”, which she has called broken glass — sort of like our lives at the moment.

Thanks to the quarantine time, fans of Sunny got to see her love for painting.