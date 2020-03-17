Sunny Leone, who has been staying at home for quite some time due to the current coronavirus outbreak, that has claimed over 6000 lives worldwide, shared a snap with her family, who appeared quite prepared to deal with the situation. On Monday, Sunny posted a picture on Instagram, and the entire family seemed equipped as they wore a mask to deal with COVID-19. The post featured Sunny with husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and twins Noah and Asher. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

"A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it's necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1… @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!," Sunny captioned the post.

The number of coronavirus cases across India nears 120, a day after four new COVID-19 cases — one each from Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala — were reported. According to the reports of the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases followed by Kerala.

Take a look at the picture shared by Sunny Leone:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

The country is moving towards a complete shutdown as government across the states ordered the closure of schools, colleges, malls, cinema halls and are restricted from attending large public gatherings.