Actor Sunny Leone, who is in Kerala for a shoot for the upcoming season of Splitsvilla has been in trouble as a complaint has been lodged against her in a fraud case. There are reports that suggest that Sunny Leone’s statement was recorded by the Kochi Crime Branch on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud. R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh by the actor. It has been said that she was given Rs 29 lakh for an event but she but failed to turn up. Sunny Leone had told Crime Branch that she missed the programs because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Though the organisers postponed the event five times, they couldn’t conduct it as scheduled. Also Read - Sunny Leone Brings Summer Vibes Back in Beige Bikini As She Takes a Dip In The Pool

Sunny Leone had requested to further change the dates, but that wasn’t possible. Crime Branch officials said a discussion is on between the complainant and the actor on the issue after the actor had expressed her willingness to attend the event if the organizers are ready to schedule it for another day. Also Read - Sunny Leone Posts Picture of Her Standing on a JCB Machine, Brings 'JCB Ki Khudai' Back in Trend

A few days ago, Sunny had shared a video and pictures from the sets of Splitsvilla in Kerala. "Are you ready to witness 2 sides of love with @rannvijaysingha & me? #SplitsvillaX3 starts 6th March, 7 PM on @mtvindia! See you soon @mtvsplitsvilla".

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the web series, Bullets, which was released on MXPlayer. Speaking about her role, Sunny said, “I’ve always been excited about taking up a role which sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high-octane action. The genre holds an added edge for me and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough and enjoys a sense of adventure.”