Actor Sunny Leone never lets her fans down when it comes to flaunting her hotness. She always makes sure to impress her fans on social media with her latest bold pictures. On Wednesday, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to share a sizzling photo of herself in a ravishing blue colour bikini. Sunny Leone styled it with an oversized floppy straw hat with her name on it. Along with the hot photo, she captioned the post with a funny caption: ”Just in case anyone forgot my name it’s on my hat!! Hehe”. In an hour of upload, Sunny Leone’s breath-taking bikini picture garnered over 4 lakh likes. Also Read - Sunny Leone in Trouble: Kerala Crime Branch Questions Actor For Allegedly Duping Rs 29 Lakh

Sunny Leone ruled the heart of her fans with the hat and blue bikini. Her name ‘Sunny Leone’ is written on the hat and fans are going gaga over her pool look. The diva can be seen relaxing on the float. Looks like Sunny is obsessed with blue colour bikinis as her Instagram is mostly blessed with those. Fans are drooling over the picture and filled the comment section with hella heart eyes emojis. Also Read - Sunny Leone Brings Summer Vibes Back in Beige Bikini As She Takes a Dip In The Pool

Look at Sunny Leone’s Blue Bikini picture:



On the work front, Sunny is currently shooting for MTV Splitsvilla season 13 which is all set to air on TV from March 2021. It is a dating reality show for the youth of India.