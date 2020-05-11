Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have flown from Mumbai to Los Angeles, The US for the safety of their little munchkins Nisha, Asher and Noah. Just like every mom, Sunny also wants to do the best for her family so that the invisible killer i.e. coronavirus should stay away from them. Informing her fans, Sunny took to Instagram to share a post where she expressed how every mom’s priorities take the back seat when they have children. She also mentioned how they decided to go to the US. Also Read - Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan Teams up With Over 65 Celebs Including Kapil Sharma And Sunny Leone For a Motivational Song Amid The Pandemic

Sunny shared a picture of her with three cuties and captioned a heartfelt post. She wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!” (sic) Also Read - Sunny Leone Plays Prank on Husband Daniel by Making Him Believe She Chopped Her Finger- Watch

Have a look here:

On the other hand, Daniel took to Instagram to share his picture with a beautiful view. He wrote, “Getting better with the new vibes”.

View this post on Instagram Getting better with the new vibes !!! A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99) on May 10, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

Sunny keeps on entertaining her fans with videos on ‘lockdown with Sunny’. She is making sure everything is in place amid the pandemic.