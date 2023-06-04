Home

Sunny Leone Oozes Oomph in Scorching Hot Green Monokini in Maldives, Watch

Sunny Leone is setting the internet ablaze as she recently donned a stunning green monokini during her beach vacation in Maldives.

Sunny Leone Oozes Oomph in Scorching Hot Green Monokini: Sunny Leone has all the reasons to celebrate. The actress who is known for her glamorous and bold image on-screen is currently basking high on all the praise she has been receiving for Kennedy. The Anurag Kashyap directorial got a seven-minute standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival 2023. Sunny was present at the film festival accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber. Now, the Kennedy actress has decided to chill and take a break in order to enjoy her recent success. Sunny is in Maldives, the favourite beach holiday spot for most Bollywood celebrities.

CHECK OU SUNNY LEONE’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

SUNNY LEONE SIZZLES IN STUNNING BEACHWEAR IN MALDIVES

The actress took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Beach time!!” She can be seen donning a smoking hot green monokini. Sunny looks alluring in the front-open, cut-out trikini as she flaunts her hot bod. The video starts with the diva taking off her T-shirt, revealing her sexy beachwear. She walks at the beachside and gets drenched in the sea water lying on the shore. Netizens are left gasping for breath as Sunny scorches the screens with her oomph factor and sultriness. Her much-needed sensuality in the aesthetically shot yet sensuous reel has set the internet on fire. The actress’s bold and confident persona adds up to the glam quotient and sex appeal. Fans and followers dropped in heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis.

Sunny had recently peened an emotional note dedicated to her husband Daneil and wrote, “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

For more updates on Sunny Leone, check out this space at India.com.

