Sunny Leone is making the most of it in COVID-19 lockdown. She turned artist, started her chat show titled Locked Up With Sunny on Instagram. In the latest episode, the hot diva pulled a prank on her husband Daniel Weber by making him believe that she had accidentally chopped off her finger. Yes, you read that right! Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share the video of the same.

Sunny Leone used an old banana and gave it the shape of a finger. In the video, she talked about how Daniel irritates her in the lockdown, and now is the time to play a prank on him. In the video, she cries out for help, shouting out to her husband that she has chopped off her. Daniel comes in running and panics and runs around as he tries to figure out how he can help.

However, when Sunny draws his attention towards the phone, he understands that he was being recorded all the while, and this was just a prank. While sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Prank!! This ain't no cooking video!!!! Haha @dirrty99 got pranked and served!!"

Watch the funny video here:

When Sunny Leone asked Daniel how much he enjoyed the prank, he said: “Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don’t even like pranks that much. I don’t even like pranks on other people and I definitely don’t like pranks on me. So, if you want me to rate your prank, I think it’s a zero because I hated that it was done on me.”

Last week, Sunny Leone introduced West Indies famous cricketer Dwayne Bravo aka DJ Bravo in her chat show. The video of both the stars went viral on social media.