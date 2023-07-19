Sunny Leone Raises Temperature in Hot Monokini at Exotic Beach Vacation, Watch

Home

Sunny Leone Raises Temperature in Hot Monokini: Sunny Leone once again treated her fans and followers with a sizzling video from her beach holiday. The actress often shares her vacation pictures on social media in stunning beachwear. Sunny, who is always confident in her own skin, never shies away from posting her swimwear pics on Instagram. She is currently also excited as her neo-noir thriller Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap will be soon releasing in 2023 end. The film was screened at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival and was the only Indian film to be showcased there. The movie also got a seven-minute standing ovation.

Sunny took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself in a sexy multi-coloured monokini, running at the beach. The Kennedy actress is seen coming to the beach from the seashore as she smiles and runs towards the camera. She looked alluring and captivating as she paired her smoking hot beach look with black sunglasses. Sunny flaunts her hot-toned legs in her sexy cut-out monokini as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. The actress slays in the scorching hot video as she exudes the glam quotient and sex appeal. Netizens were left gasping for breath as Sunny looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the jaw-dropping video reel. Sunny captioned her post as, “It’s always Sunny with Sunny #SunnyLeone #beach #maldives #bikini.” Users dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis on the video.

The actress is at present basking high on all the appreciation and accolades that are being showered upon the Anurag Kahsyap directorial. Ugly fame Rahul Bhatt is her co-star in the film. A few weeks ago she had shared her scorching hot pictures from her Maldives vacation. He pics in skimpy monokini and bikinis broke the internet.

Sunny recently accompanied filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at the Sydney Film Festival 2023. The duo is promoting their film Kennedy at the prestigious film festival.

