Bollywood star and Internet sensation Sunny Leone shared an adorable video with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber which is too adorable and has gone viral on social media. Sunny and her husband Daniel have been spending some quality time with their kids amid the lockdown due to coronavirus and keep sharing cute and adorable photos as well as videos. Also Read - Sunny Leone's Sexy Silver Monokini Look as She Strikes Sultry Pose in The Pool is Too Hot to Handle

Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Sunny wrote, “Nisha is so so pretty!! I’m a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart!!!”

In the photo, we see the mom-daughter duo twinning in white with rise tiaras. The video has gone viral on the Internet.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017 and are doting parents to the little angel. The couple later welcomed twin boys—Asher and Noah Singh Weber through surrogacy and now the family is complete.

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular Indian actors and dancers who is not only a social media sensation but also one of the most searched celebs on Google. She made her big Bollywood debut in 2012 with Jism 2 post which she starred in several Bollywood movies as well as dance numbers.

Sunny Leone is also a TV host and a reality TV show judge. Apart from Bollywood movies, she has also featured in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies and has a huge fan following on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Sunny Leone has also worked in her own biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.