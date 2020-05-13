Sunny Leone, who turned 39 today i.e. on May 13 has taken to Instagram to share a video where she is thanking her fans and friends for wishing her a very happy birthday. The hot actor is currently in Los Angeles with her family. She flew on Sunday from Mumbai to LA for the safety of their little munchkins Nisha, Asher, and Noah. Just like every mom, Sunny also wants to do the best for her family so that the invisible killer i.e. coronavirus should stay away from them. Also Read - Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Item Songs of Hot Actor Which Were Massive Hit

In the video, wearing a blue check shirt with denim pants, Sunny says, “Hey everyone I just want to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know that we are so far apart it is really hard to be doing things in this time but just know that I love you and I hope that you guys get through this with a big smile, and we will.” The caption of the post is “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life! Xoxo (sic).” Also Read - Sunny Leone Moves Out of India For The Safety of Her Kids Against COVID-19, Reaches LA With Family

Watch Sunny Leone’s birthday video here:

Sunny’s husband Daniel took to Instagram to wish her beautiful wife. He shared a picture where Sunny is holding a bouquet of flowers and a balloon. The caption reads as, “Happy birthday baby !!!! You are so much in life and I wish everyday I can tell you everything that comes to my mind !!! You are the greatest wife , mother and lover !!! An inspiration to millions and a role model !!! Iconic !!! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled !!! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble !!! I love you so much !!! Xoxo!!! Love you baby love !! @sunnyleone”.

We wish Sunny Leone Happy Birthday!