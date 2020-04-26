Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has shared her picture along with the painted she painted during the coronavirus lockdown. Being productive in quarantine, she shared the picture of the painting and named it ‘broken glass’ and compared it to the situation people are suffering due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Nisha, Says 'I am The Luckiest Mommy'

She says that ‘everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again’. She added that if we all can work together, we all will feel whole again and come back together. Also Read - Sunny Leone Sets Mercury Bar Rising in Hot Orange Bikini as She Flaunts Her Perfect Curves

In the photo, she can be seen clad in a yellow crop top teamed up with blue satin trousers and minimal makeup. She captioned it, “Finally done my lockdown piece of art. Has taken 40days to complete. It’s called “broken glass” sort of like our lives at the moment. Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. Love you all.” (sic) Also Read - Sunny Leone Looks Smouldering Hot in Sexy Lace Monokini as She Strikes Seductive Pose on Beach

Take a look at the picture here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone is also a TV host and a reality TV show judge. Apart from Bollywood movies, she has also featured in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies. She has also worked in her own biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone