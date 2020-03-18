Bollywood actor Sunny Leone always stuns fans with her gorgeous and hot looks. As soon as, she posts her pictures on social media, they go viral in no time. This time again, she took to Instagram to share her mesmerising pictures and fans can’t stop ogling over her sultry look. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a purple dress teamed up with a pair of matching heels. Also Read - Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber And Kids Seem Fully Prepared to Deal With Coronavirus Crisis- See Pic

In the photos, she can be seen posing near the poolside and looks absolutely hot and sexy. For the glam, she opted for bold makeup, kohled-up eyes, and maroon coloured lip shade. Flaunting her perfectly toned body, she accessorised her look with just a pair of earrings. Giving out a quirky caption, she wrote, “Can’t get any more socially distant than this.” (sic) Also Read - Sunny Leone Rocks Casual Wear in White Top And Denim, Looks Hot in Sultry Picture

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she shared a picture with her entire family, husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and twins Noah and Asher and they all can be seen fully equipped with masks to fight COVID-19. “A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1… @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!,” Sunny captioned the post.



On a related note, Sunny is a former adult movie star who made her debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2. She became a household name in India after she participated in the 5th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she bagged her first Bollywood movie. Sunny Leone is now a television host, presenter, Bollywood actor and a reality television show judge.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.