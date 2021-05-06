New Delhi: India is battling the worst health crisis. Amid the rising cases of coronavirus and lockdown due to the same, several migrant workers are struggling to manage their living. As a result, hunger among the poor section of the society has also emerged as a major concern. However, now Sunny Leone has come forward to help these migrant workers in the national capital. Also Read - Sunny Leone Gives Out Strong, Powerful Message on International Women's Day, Says 'Sexist Comments at 21'

Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed meals to 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi. The venture is also supported on the ground by the NGO Uday Foundation. These meals consist of daal and rice or 'khichdi' along with fruit. Talking about the same, Sunny issued a statement and said, "We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead. I'm delighted to join hands with PETA India again — this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need."

Sunny is not the only celebrity who has come forth to provide meals either to the needy or to the frontline workers. Salman Khan too has revived his food trucks and is distributing food kits to the frontline workers in Mumbai. Reportedly, Salman's food trucks have been delivering food kits in Worli and Juhu areas. Even Shilpa Shetty has initiated a platform called 'Report Hunger – Khaana Chahiye Foundation' with which she is providing cooked meals or groceries to the needy with her team. Several other celebrities including Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra among others have also come forward to help citizens amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, India reported a record high of 4,12,262 new Covid cases and 3,980 deaths in 24 hours.