Actor Sunny Leone has been keeping herself busy with various things amid the coronavirus lockdown. She has recently met her inner artist and has come out with something wonderful. She is proud of her “lockdown piece of art”, which she has called broken glass — sort of like our lives at the moment. The coronavirus lockdown has brought out the inner chef and hairstylists in many. Thanks to the quarantine time, fans of Sunny got to see her love for painting. Also Read - Sunny Leone Shares Picture of Painting 'Broken Glass' Painted by Her, Compares it With COVID-19 Situation

Flaunting her creation on social media, she wrote: “Finally done my lockdown piece of art. Has taken 40days to complete. It’s called “broken glass” sort of like our lives at the moment. Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. Love you all.” Also Read - Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Nisha, Says 'I am The Luckiest Mommy'

Have a look:



Sunny Leone and Daniel Weiber’s three kids have also been keeping her tied up. Just a few hours ago, she had posted a video with Nisha in which the mother and daughter were seen smiling. Their beauty was enhanced with the rose tiara filter. “Nisha is so so pretty!! I’m a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart!!!” Sunny had captioned the video.