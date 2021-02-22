Actor Sunny Leone is once again breaking the internet with her latest set of bikini photos on Instagram. The actor took to social media on Monday morning to ‘distract’ her fans and shared a set of three pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she could be seen wearing a bright yellow swimsuit. Also Read - Bindi on Forehead, Sunny Leone Poses in Traditional Kerala Look, Fans Say 'Majha Aagaya'

Sunny Leone's wet look took over Instagram on Monday as she posed for a few stylish pictures. The caption on her Instagram post read, "Your Monday distraction !!!!" (sic)

Sunny, who is now hosting MTV Splitsvilla X3, looked all stylish and jazzed-up in her latest pictures. The actor could also be seen wearing a pair of cool sunnies with her yellow swimsuit.

Sunny was recently in Kerala from where she shared a set of photos on Instagram dressed up in a traditional South Indian-look. The actor adorned her forehead with the chandan-bindi and wore a bright pink coloured blouse to express her love for the state. Sunny could be seen sitting on a boat with stunning Kerala backwaters in the frame as she posed for some beautiful pictures the other day.

These photos in yellow swimsuit are definitely too much for a busy Monday… but hey who’s complaining!