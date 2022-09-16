Sunny Leone Hot Bikini Photos: Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone knows how to win hearts through her sexy bikini pictures on social media and the latest one is an addition to that. Sunny posted a series of pics in scorching hot red and blue full sleeves bikini featuring geometric patterns with a closed neckline and bodycon details. on her Instagram in which she can be seen posing by the Maldives beach. The beach baby Sunny is seen facing the ocean in the latest pictures which she captioned as, ” Love this bikini. Saved my arms and shoulders from burning!! Thanks ❤️❤️”.Also Read - Sunny Leone Looks Like a Candy Floss in Pink Silk Attire With a Dramatic Shrug - See Promo Pics

Sunny Leone shared gorgeous and sexy photographs from the tropical island and we can’t take our eyes off her. The former Bigg Boss contestant was currently enjoying a romantic vacation with her husband Daniel Weber from where they have been posting some beautiful pictures. Take a look at Sunny’s hot and sexy poses from the beach. Also Read - Sunny Leone is One Hottie in Shimmery Blue Shirt Dress - See Glamourous PICS

SUNNY LEONE’S PRINTED BIKINI PHOTOS FROM MALDIVES

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F L I R T A T I O U S (@flirtatious_india)

Soon after Sunny Leone dropped these pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. “You are my inspiration Mam,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Superrrr hot” Sunny is currently enjoying her vacation along with her husband Daniel Weiber. Along with the bikini pictures, the Jism 2 actress shared a video, in which she could be seen enjoying the fire show at the beach along with her husband. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the video, captioning it, “Fire show!! One man show and absolutely amazing. Thanks for the private dinner on the beach and fire show! Won’t ever forget this night! @dirrty99.”