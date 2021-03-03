While we have occasionally come across lookalikes of our favourite Bollywood celebrities, some of them have literally taken the internet by storm with their uncanny resemblance. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, the doppelgangers of these celebrities will leave you amused. Now, yet again social media has gone into frenzy after seeing Sunny Leone’s lookalike Aaveera Singh Masson. The starlet recently featured in Mika Singh’s music video titled ‘Glassiyan‘ and people immediately called her Sunny’s doppelganger. As per paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Sunny Leone was unavailable due to date issues, thus Mika roped in Aaveera for the video. Also Read - Sunny Leone Goes Quirky in Latest Photoshoot, Looks Ravishing in Red Dress And Curls

Fans of Sunny Leone were shocked to find how similar Aaveera looks to the actor. Fans could not help but comment on their similarity.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s doppelganger Aaveera Singh Masson:

Who is Aaveera Singh Masson?

Aaveera Singh Masson is an Indian Punjabi Model and Actor who appears in Punjabi Industry. She was born in a Punjabi family on 19 January 1992 and his birthplace in Bathinda, Punjab, India. Her height is about 5′ 8”. She completed her schooling from D.A.V. Public School, Chandigarh, and graduated from Panjab University, Chandigarh, India. From childhood, she was interested in acting and modeling. She got fame in 2016 from Rajvir Jawanda superhit song ‘Shaandaar’. After that, she works in a few Punjabi songs like ‘Signature’ by Honey Sidhu, ‘Ptola’ by Mickey Singh.