Sunny Leone’s Photo on UP Police Recruitment Exam’s Admit Card Goes Viral, Internet REACTS – See Pic

Sunny Leone's photo and name on an entrance card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment test have gone viral on social media - See pic!

Sunny Leone has amassed a sizable social media fan base. As a result, word about her spreads like wildfire. The actor is drawing notice when a picture of her that was included on the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Test admission card went viral. The admission card features a picture of the Indian actress along with the candidate’s name, ‘Sunny Leon.’ The exam date on the admission card is February 17, and it appears that the same information was used for registration on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) website as well. According to the admission card, the test location is Smt. Soneshree Memorial Girls College in the Tirwa tehsil of Kannauj. The Kannauj Police cyber cell launched an inquiry into the problem as soon as it was discovered.

Sunny Leone on UP Recruitment Exam’s Admit Card

Sunny Leone applied for UP police constable examination….😅😅 pic.twitter.com/YuxYMzGjwt — Simple man (@ArbazAh87590755) February 17, 2024

According to the report, police officers said that the actor’s photo was provided by the applicant during the registration procedure and that the admission card was fake. It also said that the candidate was given instructions. The individual was requested to show up at the centre with their Aadhaar card and picture.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is working on many films in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada currently. Veeramadevi, Quotation Gang, Shero, Koka Kola, Helen, and UI are a few of the films in her pipeline. Additionally, she is scheduled to make a cameo in the Bollywood film ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.’

