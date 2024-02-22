‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’: Karan Johar Unveils Quirky Title for Varun-Janhvi Rom-Com

Home

On Thursday, Dharma Productions delighted fans by unveiling the title of the highly anticipated romantic comedy film. Additionally, the production house disclosed the release date for the movie starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Dharma production reveale details about upcoming project Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

In a super exciting piece of news, Dharma Productions on Thursday unveiled details about their upcoming project named ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’ Taking to Instagram the production revealed details about the film. Shashank Khaitan, known for directing various films featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will take the helm of this upcoming movie. Further, the movie will be produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Sharing the motion of the SSKTK, Dharma Productions wrote, “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens.” Along with the motion picture, the makers of the movie also announced the release date of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is April 18, 2025.

Take a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Varun Dhawan is set to portray the character of Sunny Sankari, with Janhvi Kapoor starring as Tulsi Kumari in the film. The production is a collaboration among Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Further, the director Shashank is known for helming in movies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, and Govinda Naam Mera. Also, the director has served as a writer for Ranveer and Alia’s much-loved movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Earlier this year, in response to a report suggesting Alia Bhatt’s replacement by Janhvi Kapoor in Dulhania 3, Karan Johar appeared to address the speculation. He urged the media not to speculate about the forthcoming film.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, “Every morning I wake up to the news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma Productions… would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown by our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation. Respectfully, Karan Johar.”

Meanwhile, coming to Varun Dhawan’s work front, the actor is currently working on several other projects such as the Indian version of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal announced their pregnancy. The couple is expecting their first child.

