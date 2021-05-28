Mumbai: While many may be missing their favourite taking a sashay down the ramp and fashion shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Friday treated fans to a scintillating ramp walk as she slayed in a mustard yellow ensemble. The Dhadkan actor took to Instagram and posted a video featuring her as she looks breathtakingly beautiful while walking down a hallway for Super Dancer Chapter 4. In the video, Shilpa is seen looking away from the camera and as she continues to walk, she makes eye contact with the camera after flipping her hair in the air. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Introduce Fans to New Family Member on Son Viaan's Birthday

Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in shimmery mustard yellow attire. She can be seen sporting wavy hair in the video. Accessorising her look, Shilpa added a couple of silver bangles, a pair of matching jhumkas, and a nose pin to go with the traditional attire. She completed her look with a pair of silver footwear. Also Read - Geeta Kapur Opens Up on Sporting Sindoor in Viral Pic: 'How Can I Be Married Now?'

In the caption, the Life In A Metro star unveiled that she has returned to the sets of the dance reality show called ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’. The actor is a judge on the show along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. She wrote in the caption, “Teri raahon se yu’n na jaungi main,Yeh iraada hai, mera waada hai laut aa gayi hoon main..#SuperDancerChapter4 ke manch par.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Shares Mantra To Tackle Pandemic Stress: Don't Overthink And Have Faith

The video garnered more than 4.3 lakh views with scores of fans showering love on the star by leaving red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Watch the stunning here:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shilpa will soon be seen in Hungama 2, the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama Hungama, and has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial Nikamma.

(With inputs from ANI)