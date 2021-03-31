Mumbai: Telly star Kavita Kaushik has impressed fans with not only her on-screen performance but also her off-screen charm, she never fails to impress the audience with her Instagram posts. The FIR actor is one of the fittest actors and loves yoga. Kavita Kaushik who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, can give models a run for their money with her super-hot, well-toned figure. On Tuesday, Kavita treated fans with her steamy hot photo doing yoga in a pink bikini at one of the white sand beaches in Goa. The sexy pink swimwear worn by Kavita Kaushik reminded us of actor Katrina Kaif as she wore the same suit in Bang Bang movie. Also Read - Hina Khan Looks Like A Tropical Queen in Rs 57K Asymmetric Crop Top And Skirt

Netizens were quick to praise Kavita with their comments like “Super fit Kk…. plus Very hot 🔥”, “Super Fit KK”. Also Read - Pavitra Punia On Refusing Intimate Scenes: It Doesn't Come From My Heart, I Get Scared

Take a look at the post below:

Katrina Kaif’s bikini in the movie Bang Bang

