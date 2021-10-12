Superman To Come Out As Bisexual: The new Superman, Jonathan Kent who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane will come out as bisexual in upcoming DC comics. He will soon begin a romantic relationship with his male friend in a new comic. DC Comics announced the same on Tuesday and confirmed that the “Superman of Earth,” will “become romantically involved” with reporter Jay Nakamura in an upcoming comic titled “Superman: Son of Kal-El.” This comic will be released on November 9.Also Read - Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Dressed As Superman Gets Hit by Moving Bus After He Tries to Stop It | Watch
“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics,” writer Tom Taylor said. Also Read - Jason Momoa Starrer Aquaman Becomes DC Comics' Biggest Movie, Earning $316.5 Million in US Alone
“We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee.
Check How Superman Fans Are Reacting To The Announcement:
Following the announcement, several Superman fans took to Twitter appreciating the move by DC comics. Fans mentioned that it is a great move and celebrated ‘Coming Out Day’.
Superman’s sexuality is not the only way with which DC Comics is raising current issues. In the recent comics, we saw Kent protesting against the deportation of refugees too. Apart from this, he also worked to stop a high school shooting and raised issues pertaining to wildfires that were caused due to climatic changes.