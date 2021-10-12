Superman To Come Out As Bisexual: The new Superman, Jonathan Kent who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane will come out as bisexual in upcoming DC comics. He will soon begin a romantic relationship with his male friend in a new comic. DC Comics announced the same on Tuesday and confirmed that the “Superman of Earth,” will “become romantically involved” with reporter Jay Nakamura in an upcoming comic titled “Superman: Son of Kal-El.” This comic will be released on November 9.Also Read - Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Dressed As Superman Gets Hit by Moving Bus After He Tries to Stop It | Watch

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics,” writer Tom Taylor said. Also Read - Jason Momoa Starrer Aquaman Becomes DC Comics' Biggest Movie, Earning $316.5 Million in US Alone

Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter 💙 Learn more about the story to come in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5: https://t.co/bUQAsos68o #DCPride pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD — Superman (@DCSuperman) October 11, 2021

“We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee.

Check How Superman Fans Are Reacting To The Announcement:

I feel like comics in 2021 are telling us:

“Be proud of who you are, because some of your heroes and role model are too.”#Superman #ComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/50fL3je9nb — Alex 🎃 Spooky Era (@unknownquest_) October 11, 2021

Happy #ComingOutDay to all of those that are out, yet to be or just figuring things out. You’re all heroes in my book. And I love the thought that a lot more people today picked up a comic and felt a little more represented. #Superman @TomTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/zwr5Z6MVRK — Sam Willoughby (commissions open) (@SamRWilloughby) October 11, 2021

Following the announcement, several Superman fans took to Twitter appreciating the move by DC comics. Fans mentioned that it is a great move and celebrated ‘Coming Out Day’.

Superman’s sexuality is not the only way with which DC Comics is raising current issues. In the recent comics, we saw Kent protesting against the deportation of refugees too. Apart from this, he also worked to stop a high school shooting and raised issues pertaining to wildfires that were caused due to climatic changes.