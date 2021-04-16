Chennai: Actor Pawan Kalyan has been tested positive for the coronavirus. A report in India Today claimed the same and mentioned that the Telugu star has isolated himself at home after knowing about his diagnosis. Also Read - Research Establishes Major Fact on How Coronavirus Spreads

Earlier this week, many of his staff members and close aides were tested positive for COVID-19. Pawan Kalyan reportedly complained of chest congestion after he was taken for the tests. The actor has been under home quarantine currently and doing fine.

The Janasena chief was recently seen in the Telugu blockbuster Vakeel Saab which is still running in many theatres across South India. The film worked towards reviving the Box Office during the pandemic even with a 50 per cent occupancy in theatres across Tamil Nadu.

He hasn’t talked about his diagnosis in an official statement yet. We wish a speedy recovery to powerstar Pawan Kalyan!