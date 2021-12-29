Mumbai: Kabir Khan’s 83 was one of the top three most expensive films of Bollywood, according to media reports. With the massive promotions in UAE and India, the creators had heightened the audience’s anticipation. The songs in the film were likewise full of nationalistic zeal. So far, the film had succeeded in impressing both the public and critics. Several movie stars and cricket legends gave the picture a big thumbs up and there is one such celeb who has been added to the list to acclaim 83 and he is none other than Thalaivi. Rajinikanth turned to Twitter to express his thoughts on the movie.Also Read - Sharvari Wagh on Rumours of Dating Sunny Kaushal And Attending Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding | Exclusive

The renowned actor was full of praise for the sports drama. He wrote, "#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …(sic)."

Take a look at Rajinikanth’s tweet lauding the cast and crew of the film:



The film 83, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role, followed the Indian cricket team as they win their first World Cup in 1983. Ranveer Singh’s performance as Kapil Dev in the film had received great acclaim. Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Jiiva, and Chirag Patil are among the cast members of the sports-based drama.

The film 83, which was released on December 24, not only caught the emotional gravitas of the underdogs’ triumph story but also provided a well-researched document in popular language. It was evident early on in the film, when Kabir delivered a brilliant story about the team photo, combining the real with the imagined.

