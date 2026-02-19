Home

Supreme Court grants bail to Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari in alleged multi-crore cheating case

With the Supreme Court’s order, both Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt have now secured regular bail in the matter.

In a significant development in the alleged film project fraud case, the Supreme Court of India has granted regular bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt. The decision comes days after the Court had extended interim bail to Shwetambari earlier this week. Allowing their appeal for regular bail, the apex court granted relief to both accused, who the Rajasthan Police had booked in connection with an alleged large-scale misappropriation of funds tied to a film project.

The case originates from an FIR registered in November 2025 in Udaipur. The complaint, lodged at Bhupalpura police station, pertains to allegations of financial fraud related to the production venture. With the Supreme Court’s order, both Vikram and Shwetambari Bhatt have now secured regular bail in the matter.

According to Udaipur District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal, the complaint was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia of Udaipur. The complainant alleged that, in memory of his late wife, he entered into an agreement with Vikram Bhatt‘s company for the production of films and documentaries. As per the FIR, the complainant paid a sum to Bhatt’s company and signed a contract for the production of four films. However, it was alleged that the production house failed to deliver the films as per the agreement.

Two films that were produced were allegedly not rightfully attributed, while the highest-budget project under the contract was never initiated. Responding to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt had earlier told ANI that he believed the police were being misled. He claimed he had not received any prior notice before learning about the FIR through media reports and a journalist acquaintance. Bhatt questioned the financial claims mentioned in the FIR and asserted that if any such documentation had been submitted to the police, it would be forged.

He also raised concerns about the complainant’s alleged lack of familiarity with the film industry, questioning why multiple projects were initiated if there had been wrongdoing.

The filmmaker further stated that there were disagreements regarding production budgets and methods, including the use of green screen techniques versus real-location shoots, which he said could significantly increase costs. He also referenced projects titled ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ and ‘Viraat’, alleging that certain productions were halted midway and that payments to workers were not made.

Bhatt maintained that he possesses emails and contracts to support his claims and reiterated that he would seek proof regarding the filing of the FIR.

(With ANI inputs)

