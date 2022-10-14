SC Lambasts Ekta Kapoor For Her Erotic Web Show: Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor had been recently received an arrest warrant for their erotic web series XXX. Now, the Indian television producer has been lambasted by the Supreme Court of India for polluting young minds with her objectional content on OTT platform. The SC rapped both Ekta and her lawyer, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. The apex court mentioned that it is not the voice of those who can afford good lawyers but for those who do not have a voice. A warrant was issued against Ekta and her mother Shobha on the complaint filed by an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar that the second season of the series featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.Also Read - Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Kapoor Receive Arrest Warrant Over Erotic Webseries ‘XXX’

SC SLAMS EKTA KAPOOR FOR POLLUTING YOUNG MINDS

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar in their statement said, “Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?….on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters.” They further stated, “Every time you travel to this court….we don’t appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers….this court is not for those who have voices. This court works for those who don’t have voices…if these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations.” Also Read - Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Constitutional Validity Of Demonetisation On October 12

The SC told that a local lawyer may be assigned to check the status of the hearing in the case in the Patna high court as it kept the plea pending. Also Read - In a Historic First, Supreme Court Live Streams Constitution Bench Proceedings

