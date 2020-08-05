In Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the hearing of Rhea Chakraborty’s plea is underway in the Supreme Court. The plea is being heard by Justice Hrisheksh Roy and he questioned Mumbai Police for quarantining Bihar SP Vinay Tiwary, who landed in Mumbai to oversee the probe into the actor’s death. Speaking on the same lines, he said that ‘It doesn’t send a good message to quarantine police officers from Bihar’. He further asked the officials to ensure everything was done in a professional manner. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Reveals The Late Actor Confronted Rhea Chakraborty About Her Expenses

Vinay Tiwari was 'quarantined' by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday night after he arrived in the metropolis regarding the investigations into the Rajput case. The IPS officer from the Bihar cadre is heading a team of state police investigating the case.

Supreme Court has even asked Maharashtra Government to put details of Sushant Singh Rajput death case on record. Republic TV reports that Justice Roy asked the state of Maharashtra to put on record the details of the investigation related to the death of the late actor. He further assured the concern raised by the actor’s family about the Mumbai Police destroying the evidence and ensures it will be taken care of.

Justice Roy further says, “Truth should unravel.”

During the hearing, The Centre told the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI probe into the actor’s death and the top court asked Mumbai Police to submit records of the investigation in three days.

Meanwhile, the transfer of the case to CBI was opposed by the Maharashtra government, which claimed that the actions of Bihar Police is ‘politically motivated’ and the Mumbai Police was authorised to investigate the case. The Maharashtra government has also told the SC that Sushant’s father had not lodged any complaint in Mumbai.