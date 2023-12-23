Home

Supriya Menon Shares BTS PICS of Prithviraj Sukumaran From Salaar Ceasefire Shoot: Writes ‘I Am Deeply Impressed’

Supriya Menon shared a string of heartwarming BTS photos of her husband Prithviraj Sukumaran on Instagram. Take a look at what the actor's wife wrote.

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was released on December 22, 2023. The film gets a promising start with positive reviews and looks strong box office numbers. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon, posted behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s shooting on her Instagram handle. She shared a video on Thursday and photos with her husband on Friday, giving a glimpse of her experience during the shoot and while watching the film. Read along to know what the actor’s wife dedicated to her husband.

Supriya Menon Writes A Beatufil Message For Her Husband Prithviraj

Supriya posted a collection of photos accompanied by the song Soorede. The photos capture her and Prithviraj engaging with Prabhas and Tinu Anand on the sets of the film. The background showcases the meticulously constructed sets t she depicting the streets of Khansaar. She expressed her excitement for the upcoming release of the action drama Salaar: Cease Fire featuring the casting crew. She wrote, “Beautiful throwback from Salaar shoot location with Prabhas, Garu, Tinnu Anand sir, and my amazing husband Prithviraj! Can’t wait to see the magic unfold on screens on Dec 22nd! Don’t miss this action drama!”

Take a look at Supriya Menon Prithviraj Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj)

‘An Absolute Delight To Watch’ Says Supriya Menon

She posted another compilation of beautiful images with her beloved Varadharaja Mannar, expressing that she was deeply impressed by the movie. Supriya wrote, “With my beloved Varada Raja Mannar! @therealprithvi. Watching Salaar was an absolute delight! The performances were outstanding, and the music, art direction, and cinematography were all amazing. Hats off to Prashanth Neel Sir, this is his world and we are just living in it! And @actorprabhas, what a remarkable performance!! I urge you to please go watch the movie in theaters near you!” she stated.

Here’s What Supriya Menon Shared On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj)

Salaar Vs Dunki Box Office Collection

Featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj, and Shruti Haasan in the main roles, Salaar: Cease Fire is based in the fictional city of Khansaar. The movie narrates the tale of a man who enlists the support of his childhood friend to establish influence in the city. concludes with a cliffhanger and a significant revelation, laying the groundwork for a sequel. The film is in direct contention with Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and other prominent Bollywood actors.

