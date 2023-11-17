Home

Supriya Pathak Recalls Husband Pankaj Kapur’s Golden Words on ‘Stereotyping,’ ‘Aap Jab Bhi Koi Character…’ – EXCLUSIVE

Supriya Pathak's representation of Hansa Parekh in the Khichdi series has triumphed over audiences. In the course of promoting her next movie, 'Khichdi 2,' the actor disclosed her husband Pankaj Kapur's advice on 'stereotyping.'

Despite playing a number of memorable parts, Supriya Pathak‘s portrayal of Hansa Parekh remains one of her most iconic performances. The actor is back with Khichdi 2, and how! During the promotion of the adventure drama, Supriya Pathak spoke exclusively to India.com about one piece of advice her actor husband, Pankaj Kapur gave on stereotyping. She also talked about reprising her role as Hansa in the movie.

Labelling her husband one of the ‘greatest actors’ in the industry, she recalled Pankaj Kapur’s golden words on ‘stereotyping,’ she said, “Mere saath toh nahi hua kabhi because mene pehle bhi Khichdi se pehle bhi kaafi kaam kiya aur uske baadh bhi, maalik ki dua se, kaafi kaam kiya hai. But mujhe aisa lagta hai ki as an actor alag alag character karne bohot zaruri hote hai aur ek character aapne create kiya hai toh mujhe ek bohot hi classic cheez mere husband ne sikhayi. Jab mein unse baat karti hoon toh, I think he is one of the greatest actors we have (This never happened to me because I had done a lot of work even before Khichdi and after that also, by the blessings of the Lord, I have done a lot of work. But I feel that as an actor it is very important to do different characters and one character has been created by you, so this is a very classic thing my husband taught me. Whenever I talk to him, I think he is one of the greatest actors we have).”

She added, “So whenever acting ke baarein mein baat hoti hai toh woh mujhe ek hi cheez kehte hai – Supriya do insaan, koi bhi lelo, similar nahi hote. Toh aap jab bhi koi character lo toh sabse important cheez yeh hai ki yeh insaan aapke pehle kiye hue insaan se similar nahi ho sakta. Toh humesha yehi koshish lagi rehti hai ki har ek character alag karo aur uss mein, uss character ko lekar stereotyping ka mujhe personally itna ehsaas nahi hai (So whenever there is a discussion about acting, they tell me one thing – Supriya, no two people are ever similar. So whenever you create a character, the most important thing is that this person cannot be similar to the person you have created before. So I always try to isolate one character and in that, that character is not that prone to stereotyping personally). ”

Supriya Pathak also revealed that she goes through the same kind of emotions and feelings when people remember her as ‘Hansa,’ from Khichdi. The actor shared two anecdotes during the interview – Watch the full video for more insights.

The Khichdi franchise includes two films and a well-liked TV show. The show, which aired in 2002 narrated the tale of a Gujarati Parekh family residing in an old mansion. It was followed by the second season ‘Instant Khichdi‘ which aired in 2005. The Parekh family brought back the continuation of the family’s hilarious adventures in 2018. Based on the same series with Hansa, Praful, Himanshu, Jayshree and Bapuji, Khichdi: The Movie was released in 2010. The latest movie with the same cast and even more is back to entertain the audience. The Aatish Kapadia directorial made it to the big screen today.

