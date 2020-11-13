Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first Bollywood film that has been released in theaters after lockdown. The satirical comedy has hit the big screens across India today, November 13. Director Abhishek Sharma spoke at a special premiere of the film for cast and crew at a suburban theatre. Abhishek Sharma says the film is for community viewing and for families out to enjoy together. Also Read - Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Her First Ever Romantic Role in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

The film's cast comprising Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Karishma Tanna, along with director Abhishek Sharma, composers Javed-Mohsin, and others were amongst those present at the screening.

"Movies like this are family experiences and that was the whole idea of making this film. This is for community viewing and for families to enjoy together. I am glad that the film is releasing in theatres. We were so emotional at the film's premiere because it's been quite a cataclysmic year for all of us. This felt like the first semblance of normalcy returning to our lives. We laughed together and there were tears of joy. For many reasons, this is one of the most special films for me," Abhishek Sharma said.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari tells the story of a wedding detective agency that runs background checks on prospective grooms.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is set in 1995 Bombay. The director has captured the city in all its glory. Every detail of the era is beautifully woven into the trailer, from the typical cars reminiscent of the 90s to the background score that was a trademark of the 90s Hindi films.

The story has been penned by Shokhi Banerjee, while the dialogues and screenplay are by Rohan Shankar, best known for his work in Luka Chhupi (2019).

(With inputs from IANS)