Actor Manoj Bajpayee is known to get into the skin of his characters and his upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is no exception. The trailer, released on October 21, has gone viral – courtesy Manoj Bajpayee's character as Mangal. It would take Manoj over 4 hours to get ready for his numerous avatars in the film. The film, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has Bajpayee playing a detective who habitually slips into multiple disguises.

In the trailer, Manoj is seen in the guise of a beggar, an old dabbawala, a turbaned Sikh, and a Maharashtrian woman in a nauvari saree, prosthetic work in place. On Friday Bajpayee posted an Instagram video, created on time-lapse and showing the actor undergoing hours of dress-up procedure for his many looks in the film. "Here's a sneak peek into the mystery surrounding the national man of mystery! #SurajPeMangalBhari releasing this Diwali," he wrote as the caption.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari tells the story of a wedding detective agency that runs background checks on prospective grooms. The story has been penned by Shokhi Banerjee, while the dialogues and screenplay are by Rohan Shankar, best known for his work in Luka Chhupi (2019).

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is set in 1995 Bombay. The director has captured the city in all its glory. Every detail of the era is beautifully woven into the trailer, from the typical cars reminiscent of the 90s to the background score that was a trademark of the 90s Hindi films.

(With inputs from IANS)