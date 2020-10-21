Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer: Manoj Bajpai and Diljit Dosanjh’s family comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s trailer is out and has gone viral within an hour of release. The rib-tickling punches in the trailer have made the audience go crazy over Diljit and Manoj’s (Suraj-Mangal) Jodi. The 3:27 minutes trailer is a laugh riot that pays homage to family entertainers of the 90s. In the trailer, Diljit wows the audience with some crackling punch lines. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh who is ready to be seen in a drastically different avatar and Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a wedding detective making his living out of spying on prospective grooms. Also Read - Ludo Trailer Out: Anurag Kashyap Directorial is Impressive, Quirky Dialogues And Lots of Confusion Makes It a Worth Watch

Manoj Bajpayee, who is famous for breaking marriages, dons multiple looks in the trailer as he disguises himself while on the job. As shown in the trailer, Bajpayee plays Madhu Mangal Rane with flair and steadfast conviction. Battling him out is his equally worthy opponent, Suraj Singh Dhillon played affably by Diljit. Fatima plays a Marathi girl from Bombay, with a rebellious streak, whose family wants to see her settled.

Zee Studios dropped Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Get ready for an epic showdown, between the most eligible bachelor Suraj and the national man of mystery Mangal! #SurajPeMangalBhari, releasing this Diwali! Trailer Out Now:"

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is set in 1995 Bombay. The director has captured the city in all its glory. Every detail of the era is beautifully woven into the trailer, from the typical cars reminiscent of the 90s to the background score that was a trademark of the 90s Hindi films.

Talking about his passion project, director, Abhishek Sharma said, “This film captures the innocence of bygone times. There is a certain simplicity in the tone we have used which we hope to remind people of the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but we have consciously ensured to not tread into slapstick humour. It’s a take on the great Indian wedding ‘milestone’ where the whole family participated and ends up in hilarious situations.”

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Zee Studios, the film is all set to release on November 13.