Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Give Glimpse of Their ‘Roka-tion’ in Goa Days Before Jaipur Wedding – Check Beautiful Video

Surbhi Chandna is getting married to her 13-year-long boyfriend Karan Sharma in Jaipur next month. But, before that, she gave the fans a sweet glimpse of their Roka ceremony that took place in Goa.

New Delhi: Actor Surbhi Chandna gave a glimpse of her pre-wedding ceremony on social media. On Wednesday evening, she took to Instagram to share a hearty video of all that happened during her ‘Rokation’ (Roka+vacation) as she embarked on a new journey with her 13-year-long boyfriend Karan Sharma. The video showed the happy moments, the dancing, hugging, sharing of fleeting eye gazes and everything else that comprises a together forever for any couple. Surbhi wrote a long post on how they decided to seal the deal in September.

The actor, known for her work in TV shows like Naagin and Ishqbaaz, has been dating Karan, a businessman for the last 11 years. The two decided to make it official and do the Roka ceremony in September because they felt it was the most special month of the year for both of them. “Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September (sic),” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The ceremony took place in Goa and the two families came together for three days to know each other and their traditions.

Check Surbhi Chandna’s Roka Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

The duo will now be getting married next month. Surbhi and Karan are reportedly having a destination wedding in Jaipur on March 1 and 2. They were living in the same society with their respective families. It was when Karan’s mother once invited her over for his birthday party that they first saw each other. Their wedding is going to be a mix of Punjabi and Rajasthani cultures. Earlier, talking about the wedding, Surbhi also revealed that none of them proposed to each other but they just found a moment where they decided to be with each other forever and seal the deal.

Our congratulations to the couple!

