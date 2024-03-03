Home

Surbhi Chandna Ties Knot With Longtime Beau Karan Sharma in a Dreamy Wedding

On Saturday, television actress Surbhi Chandna, renowned for her portrayal in the TV show Ishqbaaaz, tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma in Jaipur.

Television actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma on Saturday. The wedding took place of the actor in Jaipur and the pictures from the big fat wedding are trending on social media. The couple have been dating since 2010 and officially announced their engagement in January 2024. The videos from the couple’s wedding ceremony have now been rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, the couple has yet to share their official wedding pictures on their social media accounts.

In the recently surfaced videos, Surbhi appears stunning in a silver lehenga paired with a pink-baby blue veil, while her groom Karan exudes elegance in a silver-coloured sherwani. One of the videos captures the Ishqbaaaz star lip-syncing to a romantic song as she gracefully walks down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SURBHI CHANDNA & KARAN SHARMA❤️😍🧿 (@sukarlove_)

Meanwhile, ahead of the wedding, some of the inside pictures and videos of Surbhi have gone viral on the internet. The actress can be seen extremely excited in videos from her haldi and chooda ceremonies. Surbhi Chandna looked resplendent in a golden sequined attire during the chooda ceremony.

On Thursday, the actress commemorated her bachelorette with her Ishqbaaz co-stars Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, and Mrinal Deshraj. She subsequently shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, “The A gang made sure I have a blast just before I am no longer a Bachelor, and I can’t thank them enough cause koi special feel karana inside seek. Two days of Madness begins, and reliving my bachelorette here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Talking about Surbhi’s work front, the actress featured in a bunch of serials including Ishqbaaz, Sherdil Shergill, Naagin, Qubool Hai, Sanjivani, Dil Boley Oberoi and others.

