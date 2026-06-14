Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcome baby girl, says, ‘love and gratitude’

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri have entered a new chapter of their lives as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Fans and industry friends have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

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Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri (PC: Instagram)

Qubool Hai fame TV actress Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have stepped into a beautiful new phase of life with the birth of their baby girl. In February 2026, the couple shared a pregnancy announcement post featuring a cute photo of their feet with small white baby shoes. The couple, who have been sharing their journey with fans over the past few months, have now embraced parenthood. The happy announcement has left fans and friends joyful.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri blessed with baby girl

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Sharing the happy news on social media, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter with a sweet post. The actor wrote, “Our daughter is here.

Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude ✨”

The announcement quickly grabbed attention online, with fans celebrating the couple’s special moment. Surbhi, best known for her performances in television shows such as Qubool Hai and Naagin 3, has enjoyed a strong connection with her audience over the years, making the news even more special for her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Fan’s reaction to this announcement

Soon after the announcement was shared by Surbhi, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans expressed their excitement and wished the couple happiness as they stepped into parenthood. Several members of the TV industry are also extending their congratulations to the new parents. The comments section of Surbhi’s post quickly turned into a virtual celebration filled with love and positivity. One commented, “Welcome to the world Princess …. Can’t wait to spoil you. you are so so so loved already.”, another wrote, “Jyotiiiiii ji ❤️❤️❤️ God bless ❤️”, another wrote, “Congratulations for baby girl so happy for both of you ”

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri relationship timeline

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri tied the knot in October 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple had been together for several years before making their relationship official through marriage. In February 2026, Surbhi and Sumit announced that they were expecting their first child. Sharing an adorable post featuring tiny baby shoes, the couple revealed that their “little love” would arrive in June. Over the past few months, Surbhi frequently shared glimpses of her pregnancy journey, including maternity photos and special moments with loved ones.