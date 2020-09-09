Veteran actor Surekhi Sikri, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Tuesday after suffering a brain stroke, is stable and under observation. Sharing the health update of Badhai Ho actor, her agent Vivek Sidhwani told IANS, “Surekha ji is doing fine but she continues to be monitor closely and the next few days are crucial. That is what the doctors said. This is the second time she suffered a brain stroke after 2018, when she had it for the first time. So we will be asking all her well-wishers to pray for her speedy recovery.” Also Read - Surekha Sikri Hospitalised After Suffering From Brain Stroke, She is 'Critical But Stable'

Earlier, there were few records of the Balika Vadhu actor suffering from financial crisis which is affecting her medical treatment. However, Sishwani clarified, “I saw that report came out yesterday and that is absolutely incorrect. Yesterday we were so occupied with hospital, doctor and everything that we could not even clarify that it is wrong information. Surekha ji’s immediate family is taking care of all her finance and she also has her own finances. There is no financial assistance that we are taking from anywhere else.”

Talking about few film directors and actors have come forward with financial help, he said, “Few film directors and actors and well-wishers have reached out to us, offering financial assistance after reading the report. I want to say that we are financially doing fine. Surekha ji’s health is under observation, but please pray for her good health. That is all we need right now.”

Earlier in 2018, Sikri revealed that she had suffered a brain stroke and she has been recovering since then. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahableshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories. She has won National Awards for her roles in films such as Tammas, Mammo and Badhai Ho.