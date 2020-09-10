Actor Surekha Sikri, who suffered a massive brain stroke on Tuesday, has been slow in responding to the treatment given to her. In a report published by ETimes TV, the doctors of the hospital revealed that the veteran actor got fluid accumulated in her lungs and she is still struggling to respond to stimuli in the desired manner. Also Read - Surekha Sikri Health Update: Badhai Ho Actor is Stable, Under Observation But Next Few Days Are Crucial

The report quoted a hospital staff saying that the clot that has been developed inside the brain due to the stroke will have to be removed by medicines. The actor is believed to be in a confused state of mind and only speaks one word at a time. "She isn't responding sufficiently," said the hospital staff.

Dr Ashutosh Shetty who's a neurologist said that it will take time for her to talk and recognise people the way she used to because she has suffered an acute stroke. "Blood thinners have been administered and this will take time. She talks but only one word at a time. She has had an acute stroke, her responses are faint and slow, and this will take time," said Shetty who's looking after Sikri.

On Tuesday morning, when she was having a normal conversation with her nurse who is taking care of her since her first stroke in 2018. The nurse said that the actor suddenly started coughing and her BP reading was ‘alarming.’ She was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a brain stroke.

We wish her a speedy recovery!