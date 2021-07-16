Mumbai: Veteran actor Surekha Sikri who is known for popular roles in Balika Vadhu, Badhaai Ho, passes away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The National Award-winning actor’s manager confirmed the death news and shared that Surekha had been unwell for several months, and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020. “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram”, the actor’s manager told Indian Express.Also Read - Surekha Sikri Health Update: Veteran Actor Recovering Well, Eager to go Back to Set

Surekha Sikhri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the OTT anthology film Ghost Stories that was released last year. The actress won National Awards for her roles in the films Tamas, Mammo.

May her soul rest in peace.