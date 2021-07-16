Surekha Sikri’s Death: Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away today on July 16, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 75. The National Award-winning actor is known for popular roles in Balika Vadhu, Badhaai Ho. Several celebrities from the industry took to social media to post heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor. Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter and wrote, “Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talents Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP (sic).”Also Read - Surekha Sikri Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest at 75

Neena Gupta shared a video where she said: “Bahot dukh hua” and revealed she wanted to be like her when she used to see her in the National School of Drama (NSD). In the video, Neena remembers Surekha Sikri’s acting skills when they both performed in Badhaai Ho. Watch Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Latest Promo Reveals Shreya Patel As New Anandi Who Will Fight To End Child Marriage

View this post on Instagram

Akanksha Puri shared a picture of Surekha Sikri and wrote, “Surekha Sikri Ji passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning. I have been a huge fan of her work and love all her performance totally ! We lost of the finest actors. What a huge loss!! My condolences to the entire family. R.I.P #surekhaji You will be remembered always (sic).”

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tweeted, “Surekha Sikri ji is no more… Have grown watching her performances at the NSD repertory company… She was unique in her work and in life… Fond memories of listening to her heavy near baritone voice over the few words she spoke at Mandi house … People live to leave. Naman (sic).”

Rakhi Sawant shared a picture of Surekha on Instagram and wrote, “Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP #Tehreer Munshi Premchand Ki #Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani Season 2 (sic).”

Divya Dutta: “I’ll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular!”

Surekha Sikri’s manager confirmed the death news and shared that Surekha had been unwell for several months, and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020. “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram”, the actor’s manager told Indian Express.

May her soul rest in peace.