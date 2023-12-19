Suresh Oberoi Breaks Silence on Vivek-Aishwarya Rai’s Relationship, Amitabh Bachchan And Salman Khan

Home

Suresh Oberoi revealed that he was unaware of the reports of a romantic relationship between his son Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai until Ram Gopal Varma told him.

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi once again astounded everyone with his portrayal in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal after his outstanding performance in Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. The movie which also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri has been shattering several box office records. Following its enormous sales at the ticket booths, Suresh spoke at length about his son’s alleged relationship with Aishwarya Rai. In his most recent interview, the veteran star also discussed his equation with Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Suresh Oberoi on Vivek-Aishwarya Rai’s Romantic Relationship

Suresh Oberoi told Lehren that he was unaware of his son Vivek Oberoi’s romantic connections with Aishwarya Rai during a recent interview. It was director Ram Gopal Varma who informed him about the duo. He said, “Most of the things I didn’t even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do).”

Everyone is well aware of Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic relationship. The duo quite often made the headlines with their affair at that time. For the unversed, Vivek and Aishwarya started seeing each other soon after she split up with Salman Khan. Vivek and Aishwarya, who started dating during ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na,’ parted ways quickly. Years later, Aishwarya Rai exchanged wedding vows with Abhishek Bachchan.

Years after Vivek and Aishwarya Rai’s breakup, the ‘Krrish 3‘ actor revealed the details of his previous relationship and claimed that he had been harmed several times in a recent interview. He didn’t take names, but it appeared like he was referring to Aishwarya Rai.

Suresh Oberoi Shares a Cordial Relationship With Salman Khan And Amitabh Bachchan

Suresh Oberoi also opened up his dynamics with Amitabh Bachchan and said, “I was never a friend of his. I was his co-star. We had a relationship industry-wise. My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr Bachchan invited me for his birthday but it was fine. And he doesn’t let people know about most of the things. But whenever we meet, we are really nice to each other.”

Suresh Oberoi also spoke about his equation with Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. He revealed how ‘Tiger 3’ star would hide his cigarette before meeting him. “I was in relief in Vivek‘s case at that time and now also. Still, we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me as a part of respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim ji’s feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened but my relationships are good enough, ” the veteran actor said.

