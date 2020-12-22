Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan and singer Guru Randhawa including thirty-four people were arrested after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. As per the police, the arrests were made for violating social distancing norms. Around 13 women and seven staff members of Dragonfly Experience club near the Mumbai international airport were arrested during the raid. However, the women were allowed to leave after being served notices while the men were shown as arrested and granted bail later. Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrest: Twitter Reacts on Former India Cricketer's Arrest in Mumbai Night Club Raid

Mumbai Police also took to Twitter to share the tweet on the same and wrote, “Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal.” (sic) Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrest: CSK Batsman Issues Statement For Breach of COVID Protocol

The police said that they were booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrested After Raid in Mumbai Pub For Violating Coronavirus Norms

The raid was conducted after the club remained open beyond the time permissible time limit and did not adhere to the COVID-19 norms. A statement on behalf of Suresh Raina reads, “Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.”