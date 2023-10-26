Home

Suriya 43 Announcement: Tamil Star Returns With Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara; Vijay Varma, Dulquer Salmaan And Nazriya Fahadh Join – Check Half Title Video

Suriya upcoming movies: Actor Suriya is gearing up for a brand-new action adventure. The actor and his team announced a new film on Thursday evening and it marks his return with director Sudha Kangra. The two earlier collaborated on the critically acclaimed film ‘Soorarai Pottru‘. While not many details about the film are out, it is tentatively titled as ‘Suriya 43’.

Taking to Twitter, 2D Entertainment which is Suriya and his wife Jyothika’s home production, released a clip. The video revealed the name of the entire starcast which includes Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya 43 is based on real-life events and is going to be a solid action drama. The first glimpse hints at the riot background with blood spilled all over the road, broken vehicles and a burning radio. The makers also revealed the second half of the full title to tease the audience and build enough curiosity around the project. The film has been half titled as ‘Purananooru’.

The post made by 2D Entertainment on Twitter read, “Rustic. Powerful. Strong🔥 @Suriya_offl @dulQuer #Nazriya @MrVijayVarma in #Suriya43. A film by @Sudha_Kongara. A @gvprakash Musical. #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian @meenakshicini #GV100 (sic).”

SUriya 43 is also a GV Prakash musical. The actor will begin the shoot of the film after completing Kanguva with director Siva. It is one of their most ambitious projects. Following Suriya 43, the popular actor is also expected to star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Karna’ in which Suriya will be seen playing the titular character – the epic character from Mahabharata. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Suriya’s upcoming films!

