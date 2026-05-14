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Suriya and Trisha Krishnans Karuppu delay triggers fan outrage in Puducherry, video goes viral

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu delay triggers fan outrage in Puducherry, video goes viral

What was expected to be a celebration turned into frustration as fans waiting for Suriya's most anticipated Karuppu were met with unexpected delays, leading to heated reactions outside cinema halls.

Karuppu release delay (PC: Twitter)

Fans of Suriya gathered in large numbers outside theatres in Puducherry, expecting a grand celebration for the release of Karuppu, only to be met with disappointment after unexpected show cancellations. Several fans who had travelled long distances were left shocked when gates remained closed or when they were informed about the cancellation after arriving. Videos from the scene soon began circulating online showing the sudden shift in mood.

Fan celebration turns into protest outside Puducherry theatres

Before the cancellation news broke, fans had already created a festival-like atmosphere outside Jeeva Rukmani theatre in Puducherry. They wore custom Karuppu T-shirts, carried garlands and even poured milk over Suriya posters as part of traditional celebration rituals. Confetti, smoke bombs and dhol beats filled the area as excitement built up to see Suriya’s massy avatar. However, the celebration did not last long. As updates about the cancellation spread, confusion turned into anger.

Financial issues behind the last-minute disruption

Reports suggest that the release was affected due to financial issues linked to unpaid dues and delays in issuing the Key Delivery Message KDM required for screening. Theatre chains across different states began pulling out listings after learning about the issue. Some exhibitors also confirmed that they were waiting for clearance before proceeding with scheduled shows.

PVR INOX later announced that the film would now release on May 15 confirming that all shows planned earlier had been postponed. Several theatres including those in Chennai and Hyderabad also informed audiences about cancellations and refund processes as uncertainty continued through the day.

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Also read: Karuppu release crisis: Suriya–Trisha Krishnan’s film’s 9 AM shows cancelled despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s approval, fans express anger

Watch viral video of fans expressing their anger on Karuppu delay here

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Box office expectations and missed opening momentum

Industry trackers had high expectations for Karuppu with early reports suggesting that the film could have earned close to Rs 25 crore on opening day if released as planned. Strong advance bookings across theatres had already indicated massive audience interest. Exhibitors noted that it was one of Suriya’s strongest pre release performances in recent years.

RJ Balaji’s emotional response to the crisis

Director RJ Balaji addressed the situation in an emotional video message recorded inside his car where he apologised to fans for the inconvenience. He expressed regret over the delay and said the team was working hard to ensure an evening release if issues were resolved. His statement quickly spread online with many fans showing support and hoping the situation would be fixed soon.

Also read: Karuppu director RJ Balaji breaks down amid release delay, suggests evening release for Suriya–Trisha Krishnan’s film: ‘It shouldn’t have…’

About Karuppu cast and crew

Apart from Suriya, Karuppu also features Trisha Krishnan, Indrans Natty Subramaniam, Swasika Sshivada, Anagha Maaya, Ravi Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan and Jaffer Sadiq in pivotal roles.

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